    Feel safe, drive safe
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Vision car headlight bulb

      9006PRB1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.

      Vision car headlight bulb

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

      Vision car headlight bulb

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

        Vision

        Vision

        car headlight bulb

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

        • Type of lamp: HB4
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 55 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Vision bulbs project 30% more light than standard halogens

        Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. The Vision bulbs produce a longer beam for greater safety and comfort. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

        Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

        Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps to prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        It is highly recommended that you replace your headlight bulbs in pairs for symmetric light performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8711500247278
          EAN1
          8711500247261

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 980 h

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          Dual beam
          Base
          P22d
          DOT Compliant
          Yes
          Range
          Vision
          Type
          HB4

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Up to 30% more vision
          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          30% More light

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          Up to 3200 K

