      GoZero Soda maker

      ADD4901WH/10

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself to refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps: fill, twist and press! Fashionable design with trendy colours to create good vibes in your life.

      Sparkle up your life!

      • Adjustable carbonation level
      • 3 steps to carbonate
      • BPA free PET bottle
      • No electricity required

      Customise your drinks by controlling carbonation level

      Customise the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue-tingling bubbles!

      Make healthier bubbly drinks at home

      A healthier and fresher option to replace sugary, canned, carbonated drinks with homemade sparkling water.

      3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

      3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

      Carbonate sparkling water anytime, anywhere

      The soda maker requires no electricity to operate, so you can get fresh sparkling water anytime and anywhere. All you need to do is press the button and then enjoy.

      Safety guaranteed with the built-in safety relief valve

      When the machine is operating, the safety relief valve releases the pressure inside the bottle automatically. The buzzing sound also indicates the sparkling water is ready to be enjoyed.

      BPA-free material

      BPA-free material.

      Set it up anywhere

      Compact enough to place anywhere as needed. Set it up easily no matter where you are.

      Reduces single-use plastic waste

      One CO2 cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.*

      Fashionable design with trendy colour

      Fashionable design with trendy colours to create good vibes in your life.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product Dimensions (LxWxH)
        239.5*124.5*423.5  mm
        Control
        Mechanical button
        Electricity
        No electricity required
        Housing materials
        Plastic

      • Bottle specifications

        Bottle connection
        Twist
        Bottle material
        Plastic
        Bottle capacity
        1 l

      • Cylinder specifications

        Content
        Food grade CO2

      • Included Items

        Carbonating Bottle(s)
        1
        Soda Maker
        1
        CO2 Cylinder
        1

      • Compared to 500 ml bottled carbonated drinks.
