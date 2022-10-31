Search terms
ADD4901WH/10
Sparkle up your life!
Treat yourself to refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps: fill, twist and press! Fashionable design with trendy colours to create good vibes in your life.See all benefits
Soda maker
Customise the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue-tingling bubbles!
A healthier and fresher option to replace sugary, canned, carbonated drinks with homemade sparkling water.
3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!
The soda maker requires no electricity to operate, so you can get fresh sparkling water anytime and anywhere. All you need to do is press the button and then enjoy.
When the machine is operating, the safety relief valve releases the pressure inside the bottle automatically. The buzzing sound also indicates the sparkling water is ready to be enjoyed.
BPA-free material.
Compact enough to place anywhere as needed. Set it up easily no matter where you are.
One CO2 cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.*
Fashionable design with trendy colours to create good vibes in your life.
