ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Bathroom radio

AE2330/00

3.7

| (50) Reviews

Make a splash in your shower

Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splashproof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.

See all benefits

with this bathroom radio

Make a splash in your shower

  • FM/MW, Digital tuning

  • Splash-proof

  • Clock

  • Battery operated

Built-in clock function

A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

Anti-slip and easy-grip design

The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberised so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.

Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

50

Reviews

2

14/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Bathroom radio AE2330

Perfect bathroom radio,ease of use,reception excellent,absolutely no faults,perfect product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just the job !

A beautifully designed product, good build quality with excellent clear sound. Can be heard over the sound of the shower which is key for a product such as this. Nice compact size so fairly unobtrusive and takes us very little space in the bathroom window where it resides. The only minus for me is that when the radio is on the clock is not displayed, the frequency of the radio is instead. Overall an excellent product I would recommend to others.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just the job !

A beautifully designed product, good build quality with excellent clear sound. Can be heard over the sound of the shower which is key for a product such as this. Nice compact size so fairly unobtrusive and takes us very little space in the bathroom window where it resides. The only minus for me is that when the radio is on the clock is not displayed, the frequency of the radio is instead. Overall an excellent product I would recommend to others.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.