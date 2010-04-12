  • 2 year warranty

    Make a splash in your shower
      Make a splash in your shower

      Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splashproof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy. See all benefits

        Make a splash in your shower

        with this bathroom radio

        • FM/MW, Digital tuning
        • Splash-proof
        • Clock
        • Battery operated
        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

        Adjustable timer turns radio off at a preset time

        The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

        Anti-slip and easy-grip design

        The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberised so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.

        Battery operation for portable use

        The Philips clock radio operates on two AA batteries for optimum portability and positioning.

        Built-in clock function

        A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

        Detachable strap for easy hanging

        A detachable strap is provided to let you place your Philips bathroom radio wherever you want. Remove the strap if you plan to place the radio on a flat surface, or wrap the strap around your shower head, tap or towel bar to use in the bath.

        Splashproof design for use in the shower or bathroom

        The sound quality of the radio's waterproof speaker will not degrade over time. Splashproof material and a solid mechanical design means you can place your radio in the wettest part of your bathroom such as on the wash basin or in the bathtub. You can even hang it over the shower nozzle. The radio can handle a brief jet of water on its surface.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Display Digits
          5
          Clock
          sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)
          Output power
          300 mW RMS

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Accessories

          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.61  kg
          Product weight
          0.53  kg
          Main unit depth
          61  mm
          Packaging width
          90  mm
          Main unit height
          153  mm
          Packaging height
          169  mm
          Main unit width
          88  mm
          Packaging depth
          65  mm
          Master carton quantity
          6

        • Power

          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          3
          Battery type
          AA size (LR6)

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

