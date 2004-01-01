Search terms

    Portable Radio

    AE2790/12
      Favourite tunes from a classic design

      Philips digital radio that has an extra-large, easy-to-read LCD display with backlight. Comes with line-in connectivity for your MP3 player and a built-in alarm clock. Its wood finishing gives it a classic look and enhances audio quality.

        Favourite tunes from a classic design

        • Classic design
        • Digital tuning
        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        2 W RMS total output power

        2 W RMS total output power

        This system has 2 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Clock, alarm and sleep timer

        Built-in clock function

        A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 W
          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)
          Sound system
          mono

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          3" full-range woofer

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in
          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5 mm)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Backlight colour
          white
          Clock
          sleep timer
          Display Digits
          5
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V

        • Accessories

          Others
          User Manual
          Cables/Connection
          • AC-DC adapter
          • audio cable

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          2
          Main unit depth
          141  mm
          Main unit height
          137  mm
          Main unit width
          260  mm
          Product weight
          1.67  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Audio cable
        • AC/DC adapter
        • User manual

