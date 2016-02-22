  • 2 year warranty

      Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

      Tune in to Philips AE5220B portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM preset stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion.

      Portable Radio

      Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

      Tune in to Philips AE5220B portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM preset stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion. See all benefits

        Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

        • DAB+
        • FM digital tuner
        • Battery/AC powered
        DAB for a clear and crackle-free radio experience

        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        6 W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          DAB
          • info display
          • smart scan
          • menu
          Tuner bands
          • DAB (Band III)
          • FM
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power (RMS)
          2 * 2.5 W

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LCD display
          Backlight
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Number of batteries
          4
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V

        • Accessories

          AC Adapter
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Main unit depth
          152  mm
          Main unit height
          155  mm
          Main unit width
          286  mm
          Product weight
          1.386  kg

