Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Wake up easy
Have your child wake up to his/her favourite sound or voice with the Philips AJ3138/12 clock radio. Exchangeable rings and buttons add personality while the nap timer lets you programme the clock without having to change the alarm settings.
Recordable alarm
Nap timer
Color rings & knobs
Battery or AC operated
Numerous studies have shown that taking a nap during the day is good for your health. The nap timer helps you get into this healthy habit by letting you take a brief nap without worrying about oversleeping or having to reset your alarm each time. Simply press one button to enjoy a healthy nap from 15 minutes to two hours before you head back to your busy day. The nap timer will automatically count down to zero and a buzzer will sound at the pre-set time to wake you up.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has an adjustable snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat alarm button once and go back to sleep. Five minutes later the alarm will ring again. If you want to get more sleep than that, press the Snooze button twice for 10 minutes or three times for 15 minutes.
Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.
4.0
of 5
25
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Rooster1
26/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect
Great easy to use children's alarm clock/radio. Simple easy to understand instructions and has some great facilities.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3138 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3138 Clock Radio
Berliantik
05/12/2016
Nederland
De beste
Ik heb deze wakker al drie jaar en ik ben heel blij mee. Het is mooi design en makkelijk om te gebruiken. By the way ik wil nog een kopen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3138 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3138 Klokradio
Remyzwart
19/08/2013
Nederland
De klok werkt goed, reen ruis op fm!! Mooi design
Makkelijk in te stellen, mooi design, het geluid op fm is goed Goed display en het lampje kan ook gewoon uit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3138 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3138 Klokradio