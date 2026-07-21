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CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
Support
AZ382/12
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Localised commercial leaflet
User manual
OL message displayed on my Philips soundmachine
Some songs from my USB not available on Philips soundmachine
My Philips soundmachine has no power
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device