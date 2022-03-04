Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair
      -{discount-value}

      7000 Series Air styler

      BHA710/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair

      Use the Philips Dynamic Volume brush to create different styles, while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its 50 mm rotating natural bristle brush adds volume and movement, while the retractable brush creates defined waves without tangles.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Curlers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      7000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      7000 Series

      Air styler

      total

      recurring payment

      Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair

      Philips Rotating Volume brush with 2 attachments

      • Rotating Volume brush
      • Ionic and Tourmaline
      • 2 attachments
      1000 W power for beautiful results

      1000 W power for beautiful results

      This 1000 W airstyler creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Ionic conditioning prevents frizz, maximises shine

      Ionic conditioning prevents frizz, maximises shine

      Ionic conditioning dries hair without building up static. Negatively charged ions are released, reducing frizz, smoothing down the hair's cuticles and intensifying hair's shine and glossiness. The result is shiny, frizz-free hair that looks its best.

      Tourmaline ceramic adds more shine to your hair

      Tourmaline ceramic adds more shine to your hair

      The styler's unique tourmaline ceramic coating protects and revitalises hair while you style. This special coating conducts heat effectively with no hot spots and adds shine with every stroke.

      50-mm round brush adds volume and movement

      50-mm round brush adds volume and movement

      The 50 mm thermo brush is the perfect way to add volume, body and shine to your hair. Use on nearly-dry hair to create a beautiful salon blow dry at home.

      30 mm retractable brush for tangle-free styling

      30 mm retractable brush for tangle-free styling

      Use the 30 mm brush to add defined waves while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its retractable bristles make it easy to style without tangles.

      The brushes can be rotated in both directions

      The brushes can be rotated in both directions

      The brush can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and create a variety of styles.

      50 mm brush for smoother, shinier results

      50 mm brush for smoother, shinier results

      The bristles of the thermo brush are partially made from natural boar bristles. These mixed bristles help the brush move through the hair more smoothly, reducing static, increasing shine and preventing tangles.

      Care+ setting for better protection while drying and styling

      Care+ setting for better protection while drying and styling

      The 'Care+' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Retractable bristle brush
        30 mm
        Natural mixed bristle brush
        50 mm
        Brush cap
        for 50 mm round brush

      • Technical specifications

        Colour/finishing
        Silk white with Oyster metallic
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        1000  W

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ionic conditioning
        Yes
        Rotating setting
        2 rotating speed settings
        Settings
        • Heat settings: 3
        • Speed setting: 2
        Tourmaline ceramic coating
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.