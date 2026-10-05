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Haircare

Curlers (2)

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Curlers

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Philips
Curling iron

HP4683/07
  • 25 mm tong
  • Ceramic
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Refurbished

  • Philips Advanced
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Philips Advanced
Air Styler

HP8657/00R1
  • 5 styling attachments
  • Even heat distribution
  • 4 x more ions*
  • ThermoProtect temperature
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