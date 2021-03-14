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02
d
Days
03
h
Hours
20
m
Minutes
44
s
Seconds
BHB862/00
All you need for bouncy curls
Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life.
16 mm barrel
200°C temperature
Ceramic coating
With the barrel diameter of 16 mm, you can create bouncy curls and ringlets that are full of life, giving you a fun-looking and youthful style.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
200°C high temperature guarantees optimal results, while minimising hair damage.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Tory
14/03/2021
Deutschland
Schöne Locken
Ich bin begeistert von dem Produkt, dafür dass dieser Lockenstab so günstig ist. Ich bekomme immer schöne Locken hin, auch wenn damit natürlich etwas mehr Zeit investiert werden muss, bis man mit allen Haarstränen durch ist.
Pros
günstig
Cons
zeitaufwändig
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Lockenstab
Date of Use 2020-03-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Lockenstab
Date of Use 2020-03-14
Oostje
11/03/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Apparaat moet je goed leren kennen
Het apparaat wordt binnen no time heel heet. Je moet goed opletten. Ook vind ik de klemfuctie lastig. Mijn vorige Krultang pakte precies goed. Bij deze Krultang zit je haar klemvast en kun je het eigenlijk niet laten glijden.
Cons
Als je niet handig bent is dit een lastig apparaat. Wordt heel snel heel heet. Je haar stoomt als je het niet snel loslaat
This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Krultang
Date of Use 2022-02-11
This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Krultang
Date of Use 2022-02-11
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