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StyleCare EssentialCurler

BHB862/00

3.5

| (2) Reviews

All you need for bouncy curls

Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life.

See all benefits

All you need for bouncy curls

  • 16 mm barrel

  • 200°C temperature

  • Ceramic coating

16 mm curling barrel for bouncy curls and ringlets

16 mm curling barrel for bouncy curls and ringlets

With the barrel diameter of 16 mm, you can create bouncy curls and ringlets that are full of life, giving you a fun-looking and youthful style.

Protective ceramic coating for extra-gentle styling

Protective ceramic coating for extra-gentle styling

Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

200°C high temperature for optimal results

200°C high temperature for optimal results

200°C high temperature guarantees optimal results, while minimising hair damage.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
2
1

14/03/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Schöne Locken

Ich bin begeistert von dem Produkt, dafür dass dieser Lockenstab so günstig ist. Ich bekomme immer schöne Locken hin, auch wenn damit natürlich etwas mehr Zeit investiert werden muss, bis man mit allen Haarstränen durch ist.

Pros

günstig

Cons

zeitaufwändig

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Lockenstab

Date of Use 2020-03-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Lockenstab

Date of Use 2020-03-14

11/03/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Apparaat moet je goed leren kennen

Het apparaat wordt binnen no time heel heet. Je moet goed opletten. Ook vind ik de klemfuctie lastig. Mijn vorige Krultang pakte precies goed. Bij deze Krultang zit je haar klemvast en kun je het eigenlijk niet laten glijden.

Cons

Als je niet handig bent is dit een lastig apparaat. Wordt heel snel heel heet. Je haar stoomt als je het niet snel loslaat

This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Krultang

Date of Use 2022-02-11

This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Krultang

Date of Use 2022-02-11

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