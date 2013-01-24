  • 2 year warranty

    BHB862/00
      All you need for bouncy curls

      Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life.

        All you need for bouncy curls

        • 16 mm barrel
        • 200°C temperature
        • Ceramic coating
        16 mm curling barrel for bouncy curls and ringlets

        16 mm curling barrel for bouncy curls and ringlets

        With the barrel diameter of 16 mm, you can create bouncy curls and ringlets that are full of life, giving you a fun-looking and youthful style.

        Protective ceramic coating for extra-gentle styling

        Protective ceramic coating for extra-gentle styling

        Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

        200°C high temperature for optimal results

        200°C high temperature for optimal results

        200°C high temperature guarantees optimal results, while minimising hair damage.

        Blinking LED light indicates when the device is ready to use

        Blinking LED light indicates when the device is ready to use

        The LED light stops blinking when the curler has heated up and is ready to use.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

        This styler has a fast heat up time and is ready to use in 60 seconds.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        2-year worldwide guarantee

        2-year worldwide guarantee

        Philips offers a full 2-year guarantee for this product to ensure you have a product with a long lifetime to use every day.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Coating of heated parts
          Ceramic
          Ready-to-use indicator
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Barrel diameter
          16  mm

        • Hair type

          End result
          Tight curls and ringlets
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium

        • Technical specifications

          Styling temperature
          200°C
          Number of heat settings
          1
          Cable length
          1.8 m
          Heat-up time
          60 sec
          Voltage
          Worldwide  V

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

