Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Vibrant curls and waves that shine Vibrant curls and waves that shine Vibrant curls and waves that shine
      -{discount-value}

      StyleCare Glam Shine Curler

      BHB872/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Vibrant curls and waves that shine

      Introducing Glam Shine Curler. Our first curler with ionic care and titanium enriched barrel for gorgeously shiny curls and waves. Unique Curl Ready Indicator helps you create consistent curls all around and protects from overheating.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Curlers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      StyleCare
      - {discount-value}

      StyleCare

      Glam Shine Curler

      total

      recurring payment

      Vibrant curls and waves that shine

      • 13 mm - 25 mm conical barrel
      • Ionic Care
      • Titanium-enriched barrel
      • Curl Ready Indicator
      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Titanium-enriched barrel for perfect results

      Titanium-enriched barrel for perfect results

      Titanium, used professionally, is valued for its robustness and quick heat transfer, resulting in better styling performance. The barrel is enriched with titanium for perfect results.

      Unique Curl Ready Indicator prevents hair overheating

      Unique Curl Ready Indicator prevents hair overheating

      Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a "beep" signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair from overheating. You can always style without using this feature if you prefer to time your styling yourself.

      Up to 210°C for perfect results

      Up to 210°C for perfect results

      High temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and get the curly look you want.

      Longer barrel for long or thick hair

      Longer barrel for long or thick hair

      This curler has a long 160 mm barrel, ideal for curling long or thick hair.

      Safety stand for ease of use

      Safety stand for ease of use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 45 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 45 sec

      This styler has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 45 seconds.

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      You are always in control. No more accidental temperature changes with the key-lock function.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.

      9 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 9 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust the temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Heat-up time
        45 sec
        Barrel coating
        Titanium Ceramic
        Barrel size
        13-25 mm
        Number of heat settings
        9
        Temperature range
        130°C - 210°C
        Type of temperature control
        LCD

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Key lock
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Resting stand
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.