BHB878/00
Glamorous curls in half the time*
The MoistureProtect Auto Curler creates glossy and glamorous curls, thanks to its innovative smart curling system. The unique open design with a longer barrel styles twice as much hair in one go*, while preserving its natural moisture.See all benefits
MoistureProtect Auto Curler
Glamorous, lasting curls at the touch of a button. The curl boost technology curls every hair strand like a professional stylist. Salon results from the comfort of your own home.
This auto curler has a unique open design with a longer curling barrel. You can now style twice as much hair in each go and be ready in half the time*.
MoistureProtect technology controls and adapts the temperature to boost shine and preserve your hair's natural moisture. Protects your hair from overheating by always ensuring the optimal temperature. Enjoy beautiful hair protected inside and out.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
Keratin is one of your hair's most essential ingredients, which ensures strong, healthy and gorgeous looking hair. The ceramic curling barrel is enriched with keratin for smooth gliding and protection during styling.
Thanks to a unique combination of our open design, smooth barrel and intelligent sensor, you can create effortless curls without having to worry about hair trapping. The intelligent sensor pauses the device when it detects that too much hair is inserted or not inserted properly. The innovative, open and upright design allows you to immediately take your hair out. The smooth and sealed barrel prevents friction, while also caring for your hair. Style with ultimate peace of mind.
Our unique smart curl guards create glamorous and lasting curls. They rotate to follow the flow of your hair, while gently wrapping it around the curling barrel. Each strand is curled evenly at a controlled temperature, giving you perfect results every time. It really is like having your own personal stylist at home.
From soft waves to bouncy curls. We guarantee that every choice will be a glamorous one. Choose the temperature, time and curl settings to achieve your desired look every time.
The auto curler is held in a natural vertical position with a relaxed grip. This makes it effortless to create perfectly consistent curls all around your head. The operating buttons are positioned where your hands are so that you can reach them intuitively, making your curls look even more natural and stunning.
Our safe, innovative design completely isolates heat from your hands and fingers. The curved, feminine shape of the curling chamber makes it comfortable to curl even closer to the roots of your hair.
This auto curler provides you with automatic feedback. The curl-ready sound indicates when your curl is ready by making continuous beeping signals. This innovative feature helps you create great long-lasting results every time while also protecting and caring for your hair.
