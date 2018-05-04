Search terms

      StyleCare Prestige MoistureProtect Auto Curler

      BHB878/00

      Glamorous curls in half the time*

      The MoistureProtect Auto Curler creates glossy and glamorous curls, thanks to its innovative smart curling system. The unique open design with a longer barrel styles twice as much hair in one go*, while preserving its natural moisture.

      StyleCare Prestige
      StyleCare Prestige

      MoistureProtect Auto Curler

      Glamorous curls in half the time*

      Boosts shine and preserves the hair's natural moisture

      • MoistureProtect technology
      • Perfect curls in half the time
      • Longer curling barrel
      • Ionic care for shiny hair
      Smart curling system for effortless styling

      Smart curling system for effortless styling

      Glamorous, lasting curls at the touch of a button. The curl boost technology curls every hair strand like a professional stylist. Salon results from the comfort of your own home.

      Longer curling barrel styles twice as much hair in one go*

      Longer curling barrel styles twice as much hair in one go*

      This auto curler has a unique open design with a longer curling barrel. You can now style twice as much hair in each go and be ready in half the time*.

      MoistureProtect technology preserves the hair's natural moisture

      MoistureProtect technology preserves the hair's natural moisture

      MoistureProtect technology controls and adapts the temperature to boost shine and preserve your hair's natural moisture. Protects your hair from overheating by always ensuring the optimal temperature. Enjoy beautiful hair protected inside and out.

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      Keratin ceramic for smooth and protected hair

      Keratin ceramic for smooth and protected hair

      Keratin is one of your hair's most essential ingredients, which ensures strong, healthy and gorgeous looking hair. The ceramic curling barrel is enriched with keratin for smooth gliding and protection during styling.

      Designed to prevent hair trapping

      Designed to prevent hair trapping

      Thanks to a unique combination of our open design, smooth barrel and intelligent sensor, you can create effortless curls without having to worry about hair trapping. The intelligent sensor pauses the device when it detects that too much hair is inserted or not inserted properly. The innovative, open and upright design allows you to immediately take your hair out. The smooth and sealed barrel prevents friction, while also caring for your hair. Style with ultimate peace of mind.

      Smart curl guards follow the flow of your hair

      Smart curl guards follow the flow of your hair

      Our unique smart curl guards create glamorous and lasting curls. They rotate to follow the flow of your hair, while gently wrapping it around the curling barrel. Each strand is curled evenly at a controlled temperature, giving you perfect results every time. It really is like having your own personal stylist at home.

      27 styling options for any type of curl you want

      27 styling options for any type of curl you want

      From soft waves to bouncy curls. We guarantee that every choice will be a glamorous one. Choose the temperature, time and curl settings to achieve your desired look every time.

      Vertical grip for easy use

      Vertical grip for easy use

      The auto curler is held in a natural vertical position with a relaxed grip. This makes it effortless to create perfectly consistent curls all around your head. The operating buttons are positioned where your hands are so that you can reach them intuitively, making your curls look even more natural and stunning.

      Heat proof design for safe curling

      Heat proof design for safe curling

      Our safe, innovative design completely isolates heat from your hands and fingers. The curved, feminine shape of the curling chamber makes it comfortable to curl even closer to the roots of your hair.

      Automatic feedback with curl ready sound

      This auto curler provides you with automatic feedback. The curl-ready sound indicates when your curl is ready by making continuous beeping signals. This innovative feature helps you create great long-lasting results every time while also protecting and caring for your hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hair type

        All hair types
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Barrel cleaning accessory
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        Universal  V
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Cable length
        2 m
        Styling temperature
        170°C - 190°C - 210°C
        3 curling directions
        Right - Alternate - Left
        Timer settings
        8 sec - 10 sec - 12 sec

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Coating of heated parts
        Keratin Ceramic
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Auto rotation
        Yes
        Rotating directions
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Warranty

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

