Designed to prevent hair trapping

Thanks to a unique combination of our open design, smooth barrel and intelligent sensor, you can create effortless curls without having to worry about hair trapping. The intelligent sensor pauses the device when it detects that too much hair is inserted or not inserted properly. The innovative, open and upright design allows you to immediately take your hair out. The smooth and sealed barrel prevents friction, while also caring for your hair. Style with ultimate peace of mind.