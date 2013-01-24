Home
    wireless multiroom speaker

    BM5B/10
      wireless multiroom speaker

      BM5B/10
      One tap to play music in every room

      Philips izzy wireless multi-room speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps. See all benefits

        One tap to play music in every room

        • Bluetooth®
        • Black
        Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

        Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

        Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favourite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.

        Group up to 5 izzy with izzylink™ for multiroom enjoyment

        Group up to 5 izzy with izzylink™ for multiroom enjoyment

        izzylink™ is a wireless technology that uses the IEEE 802.11n standard to enable the link-up of multiple speakers to form a wireless network. The network connects up to five speakers without the need of a router, Wi-Fi password, or any smart device mobile app to set it up. You can add izzy speakers to the network easily to enjoy music playing at the same time in different rooms. Each speaker can still be switched between single mode for individual use or group mode for multiroom music with one tap.

        One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

        One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

        No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.

        Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

        Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

        In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music at the same time, in sync. Sharing music with each other is that easy.

        2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

        2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

        Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.

        Stream all your music via izzylink™

        izzylink™ expands all your music sources, and music or radio apps on smartphones, tablets or computers wirelessly to every room.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Stream your favourite music from your phone, tablet or computer, whatever music or radio app you use. Expand your favourite music wirelessly to every room via Bluetooth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Android tablets and smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • iPad Air
          • iPad Air 2
          • iPad mini
          • iPad mini 2
          • iPad mini 3
          • iPad with Retina display
          • new iPad
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 5C
          • iPhone 5S
          • iPhone 6
          • iPhone 6 Plus
          • iPhone 6S
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          other music devices
          with Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          Works with
          • most Bluetooth smartphones
          • music devices
          • tablets

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          Integrated
          Built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker drivers
          2 x 5.72 cm (2.5") full-range drivers with bass port

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Rotary

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick install guide
          AC/DC adapter
          100-240 V

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          165 x 118 x 165 mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          269 x 211 x 158 mm
          Product weight
          1.123  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.837  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

