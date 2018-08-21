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Discontinued

izzywireless multiroom speaker

BM5B/10

3.3

| (25) Reviews

One tap to play music in every room

Philips izzy wireless multi-room speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.

See all benefits

One tap to play music in every room

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, Izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

25

Reviews

21/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant sound from Izzy

Philips manage to get a beautifully balanced and powerful sound from a small, nicely designed package. Material and sound quality are excellent, and it's super easy to connect the group. Bluetooth pairing is straightforward. This is my favourite speaker from the Izzy range (I also have BM50 and BM7), as this has a nice fabric cover, rather than the grille type of the other two. The only missing thing for me would be an app to control the speakers in the group.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker

21/01/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Topproduct en zeer eenvoudig te bedienen.

Kwaliteit-, prijsverhouding een topproduct. Eenvoudig te koppelen en met gemak ook weer onafhankelijk te gebruiken. Ziet er ook nog onopvallend uit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B draadloze multiroom-luidspreker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B draadloze multiroom-luidspreker

26/02/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

funktioniert wie erhofft

guter Klang, mobil dank kleiner Baugrösse, genau wie erhofft

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher

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