Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
BM5B/10
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy wireless multi-room speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
Black
Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, Izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.
In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
3.3
of 5
25
Reviews
Benjimax
21/08/2018
United Kingdom
Brilliant sound from Izzy
Philips manage to get a beautifully balanced and powerful sound from a small, nicely designed package. Material and sound quality are excellent, and it's super easy to connect the group. Bluetooth pairing is straightforward. This is my favourite speaker from the Izzy range (I also have BM50 and BM7), as this has a nice fabric cover, rather than the grille type of the other two. The only missing thing for me would be an app to control the speakers in the group.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker
Stekel57
21/01/2016
Nederland
Topproduct en zeer eenvoudig te bedienen.
Kwaliteit-, prijsverhouding een topproduct. Eenvoudig te koppelen en met gemak ook weer onafhankelijk te gebruiken. Ziet er ook nog onopvallend uit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B draadloze multiroom-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B draadloze multiroom-luidspreker
grasgheidjer
26/02/2017
Deutschland
Verified buyer
funktioniert wie erhofft
guter Klang, mobil dank kleiner Baugrösse, genau wie erhofft
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher