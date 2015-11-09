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All series

Micro music system

Discontinued

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Micro music system

BTM2310/12

Micro music system

Discontinued

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Philips Entertainment App

Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.

Scan QR Code to download the app
Philips Entertainment App

Software & drivers

Firmwarehistory

  • version: 33
  • PDF file, 12.4 kB
  • 9 November 2015

End Users Licence Agreement

  • version: 1.0
  • TXT file, 12.6 kB
  • 24 November 2017

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 451.5 kB
  • 29 November 2023

User manual

  • PDF file, 658.5 kB
  • 19 November 2023

Warranty and service

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Warranty

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