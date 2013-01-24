Home
    Drip tray

    CP1142
      -{discount-value}

      This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis EVO See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis EVO See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis EVO See all benefits

        Drip tray

        Drip tray

        Please check specifications for compatible product

        • Xelsis
        • Removable for easy cleaning
        • Not dishwasher-proof

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Suitable for:

          PHILIPS 2000 PURO
          • HD8648/01
          • HD8650/21
          • HD8650/27
          • HD8650/29
          PHILIPS 2000 VAPORE
          • HD8651/16
          • HD8651/21
          • HD8651/27
          • HD8651/29
          Xelsis series
          • HD8953/01
          • HD8953/09
          • HD8953/11
          • HD8953/19
          • HD8953/21
          • HD8954/01
          • HD8954/09

