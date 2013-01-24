Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Coffee grounds container
This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Intelia See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee grounds container
This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Intelia See all benefits
Coffee grounds container
This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Intelia See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee grounds container
This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Intelia See all benefits
Coffee grounds container
Philips shop price
Total: