Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Connect your baby monitor to the mains
This adapter allows you to power your baby monitor via the mains current. Contains a UK plug. Adapter is suitable for Parent Unit See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Connect your baby monitor to the mains
This adapter allows you to power your baby monitor via the mains current. Contains a UK plug. Adapter is suitable for Parent Unit See all benefits
Connect your baby monitor to the mains
This adapter allows you to power your baby monitor via the mains current. Contains a UK plug. Adapter is suitable for Parent Unit See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Connect your baby monitor to the mains
This adapter allows you to power your baby monitor via the mains current. Contains a UK plug. Adapter is suitable for Parent Unit See all benefits
Power adapter for baby monitor
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part