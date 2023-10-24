Search terms

    Cap

    CP9882
      Cap

      CP9882

      Aqua cap to seal your Spout cup

      The cap always keeps the spout clean See all benefits

      Cap

      Cap

      Compatible Products

      • SCF802/02

        SCF802/02

        Aqua cap to seal your Spout cup

        Find matching products on the specifications tab

        • drinking cup

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          SCF802

