Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To power your baby monitor
This rechargeable Ni-Mh battery is fit for powering your Philips Avent DECT baby monitor. Completely charged it is good for 24 hours of operating time. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To power your baby monitor
This rechargeable Ni-Mh battery is fit for powering your Philips Avent DECT baby monitor. Completely charged it is good for 24 hours of operating time. See all benefits
To power your baby monitor
This rechargeable Ni-Mh battery is fit for powering your Philips Avent DECT baby monitor. Completely charged it is good for 24 hours of operating time. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To power your baby monitor
This rechargeable Ni-Mh battery is fit for powering your Philips Avent DECT baby monitor. Completely charged it is good for 24 hours of operating time. See all benefits
Rechargeable batteries
Philips shop price
Total: