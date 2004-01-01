Other items in the box
- Composite video cable (Y)
- AC Power Cord
- FM antenna
- 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
- Warranty certificate
DCD8000/12
Natural, true-to-life sound
Indulge in pristine sound filled with true-to-life details, delivered by ClariSound. Encased in aluminium, this stunning set plays and charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad. It also plays CDs and DVDs, upscaling movies to HDMI 1080p for sharp images.
DVD component Hi-Fi system
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.
ClariSound breathes new life into your favourite music with pristine and detailed sound laced with warmth and texture. A top-mounted tweeter delivers sound enriched with brilliant clarity while a super-efficient glass fibre woofer cone ensures a wide sound stage to fill any room. The pure sound performance is balanced with deep, well-defined bass, thanks to Philips' innovative bass port technology. A soft dome ensures true-to-life reproduction of voice and instrument details so you can appreciate all the dynamic and emotive nuances of the original production.
The gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimises the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.
Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra merges DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
Simply plug your USB device into the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p") eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analogue - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.
