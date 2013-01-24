  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips docking speaker DS1155 with Lightning connector for iPod/iPhone USB port for charging 6W

    DS1155/12
    • -{discount-value}

      Philips docking speaker DS1155 with Lightning connector for iPod/iPhone USB port for charging 6W

      DS1155/12

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips docking speaker DS1155 with Lightning connector for iPod/iPhone USB port for charging 6W

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips docking speaker DS1155 with Lightning connector for iPod/iPhone USB port for charging 6W

      Similar products

      See all Docking station

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Total:

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.