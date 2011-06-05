2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1200/12
Sound that fits your home
This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells the time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Clock display
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
3.4
of 5
58
Reviews
jpmoynihan
05/06/2011
United Kingdom
good ipod deck
good sound , good alarm functionality, easy to read display, good charging on my ipod classic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
John201955
11/02/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
prima product, helaas past mijn Iphone 6+ niet
Uitstekend product, bijzonder gemakkelijk in gebruik, goede geluidskwaliteit. Jammer dat mijn Iphone 6+ er niet op kan worden aangesloten (bij voorbeeld met een USB kabel). Heb het product weggegeven aan mijn dochter, die nog een Iphone 4S heeft.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking-luidspreker
Guidobr8
21/05/2012
Nederland
Uitstekend
Uitstekend apparaat!!! Geluid subliem, goede balans, effectief nachtlicht. De extra aansluitingen aan de achterzijde zijn goed doordacht. Het enige nadeel is dat m'n Ipad uitsluitend in staande vorm kan worden geplaatst.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking-luidspreker