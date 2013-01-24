  • 2 year warranty

    docking speaker

    DS1200/12
    • Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home
      -{discount-value}

      docking speaker

      DS1200/12

      Sound that fits your home

      This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells the time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker

      Sound that fits your home

      This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells the time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.

      Sound that fits your home

      This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells the time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker

      Sound that fits your home

      This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells the time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.

        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • Clock display
        Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

        Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

        The free Philips DockStudio app brings lots of cool exclusive features to your docking speaker. You can listen to your favourite radio shows, discover new music with thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse through your music collection and share what you're listening to with friends via Facebook and Twitter. In Clock mode, it lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Download it from App Store and find out more.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

        The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

        When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone/iPad.

        Charge both iPhone and iPad together

        Charge your iPad on this Fidelio docking station through the dock connector. At the same time, you can also charge your iPod, iPhone or any other mobile device via USB connector.

        Design fit for iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Dock your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and the Philips Fidelio DS1200 docking station looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking stations, this Fidelio docking station is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod 5th Generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          App name
          • DockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Compatibility
          iPhone OS 4.0
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Clock
          • analogue display
          • digital display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          • wake up to music
          • wake up to sounds of nature
          • wake up to photos

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          4 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodymium magnet system
          Yes

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          Charging iPhone

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5 V

        • Dimensions

          Master carton dimensions
          237 x 122 x 169 mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          208 x 140 x 82 mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

