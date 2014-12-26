Search terms

      Sound that fits your home

      Bring out the best in your music. The Philips DS6100/12 delivers the clear, balanced sound of Neodymium speakers - from any iPod/iPhone, or from iMac/PC. Synchronise your iPod/iPhone with your iMac/PC. See all benefits

        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • Sound bar
        • for iPod/iPhone
        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Digital Sound Processing for lifelike sound without distortion

        Advanced sound processing technology enhances the reproduction of your music so that each note resonates with crystal-clear accuracy, and each pause is sealed with pristine silence. Philips' proprietary Digital Sound Processing technology optimises the performance of compact speaker boxes, delivering sound that is clear, detailed and powerful without any distortion.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        20 W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Aluminium metal grill

        Premium build quality design. The speaker's front is made from a single piece of anodised brushed aluminium – the same material used to build aircraft. The aluminium, curved to create an ideal acoustic chamber, optimises audio delivery for sound that is accurate, powerful, natural and crystal clear.

        PC synchronisation with your iPod/iPhone

        Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 10 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodymium magnet system
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes
          Headphones
          3.5 mm
          PC Link
          USB 2.0

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          Cables
          Aux-in cable, USB cable

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          528 x 90 x 73 mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          599 x 118 x 103 mm
          Product weight
          1.7  kg

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          • DockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          Compatibility
          iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          Clock
          • analogue display
          • digital display
          Sound settings
          • 5 band equalizer
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic

        • Left/Right speakers

          Driver power range
          5–15 W
          Speaker driver
          Full range 6.35 cm (2")
          Frequency range
          120 Hz–22 kHz
          Nominal impedance
          4 ohm
          Sensitivity
          82 dB/W/m

