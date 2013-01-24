  • 2 year warranty

    docking speaker

    DS700/12
      Perfect for the iPod nano, this pocket-sized speaker gets rich and powerful music going wherever you are - delivering maximum impact with minimum fuss. Powered by AC or batteries, it plays from all iPods/iPhones, including the new iPod nano.

        Designed to go places

        Obsessed with sound

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod 5th Generation

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPhone

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down
          Output power (RMS)
          4 W

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodymium magnet system
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          • Battery
          Battery type
          AA/LR6 Alkaline
          Number of batteries
          4
          Operating time on battery
          8  hr

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          100  mm
          Packaging Height
          90  mm
          Packaging Width
          304  mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          230 x 50 x 65 mm
          Product weight
          0.32  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.61  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

