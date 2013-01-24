Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Designed to go places
Perfect for the iPod nano, this pocket-sized speaker gets rich and powerful music going wherever you are - delivering maximum impact with minimum fuss. Powered by AC or batteries, it plays from all iPods/iPhones, including the new iPod nano.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to go places
Perfect for the iPod nano, this pocket-sized speaker gets rich and powerful music going wherever you are - delivering maximum impact with minimum fuss. Powered by AC or batteries, it plays from all iPods/iPhones, including the new iPod nano.
Designed to go places
Perfect for the iPod nano, this pocket-sized speaker gets rich and powerful music going wherever you are - delivering maximum impact with minimum fuss. Powered by AC or batteries, it plays from all iPods/iPhones, including the new iPod nano.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to go places
Perfect for the iPod nano, this pocket-sized speaker gets rich and powerful music going wherever you are - delivering maximum impact with minimum fuss. Powered by AC or batteries, it plays from all iPods/iPhones, including the new iPod nano.
docking speaker
Total:
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
iPhone compatibility
iPod compatibility
Audio Playback
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Accessories
Power
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.