Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    USB Flash Drive

    FM32DA132B/10
    • Small, light, for use anywhere Small, light, for use anywhere Small, light, for use anywhere
      -{discount-value}

      USB Flash Drive

      FM32DA132B/10

      Small, light, for use anywhere

      This aluminium beauty has both USB and microUSB connectors for use with computers, smartphones and tablets! Its tiny and light aluminium body means you can carry it everywhere you go, and its USB OTG functionality means you can use it almost anywhere! See all benefits

      Small, light, for use anywhere

      This aluminium beauty has both USB and microUSB connectors for use with computers, smartphones and tablets! Its tiny and light aluminium body means you can carry it everywhere you go, and its USB OTG functionality means you can use it almost anywhere! See all benefits

      Small, light, for use anywhere

      This aluminium beauty has both USB and microUSB connectors for use with computers, smartphones and tablets! Its tiny and light aluminium body means you can carry it everywhere you go, and its USB OTG functionality means you can use it almost anywhere! See all benefits

      Small, light, for use anywhere

      This aluminium beauty has both USB and microUSB connectors for use with computers, smartphones and tablets! Its tiny and light aluminium body means you can carry it everywhere you go, and its USB OTG functionality means you can use it almost anywhere! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all SD cards

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        USB Flash Drive

        USB Flash Drive

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        USB OTG with USB and microUSB connectors

        • 32 GB
        • 2-in-1

        Trendy USB stick due to colourful design

        Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Protective integrated cap for your convenience

        Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

        Easy opening and user-friendly packaging

        The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.

        32 GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 32 GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

        Activity indicator lights up when copying files

        An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 3.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Technical Specifications

        • Storage Media

          Built-in Memory Capacity
          32  GB
          Transfer rate
          reads max. 110 MB/s

        • Connectivity

          USB
          SuperSpeed USB 3.0

        • System Requirements

          PC OS
          Windows® XP and higher; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.