Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
GC2960/02
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Steam iron
total
recurring payment
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.
The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale tablets and an easy-to-use calc clean function.
The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Easy to use
Crease removal
Fast and powerful crease removal
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.