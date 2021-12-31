Search terms

      Steam iron

      GC2960/02

      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

      Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

      • 2200 W
      • 35 g/min steam
      • 110 g steam boost
      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      110-g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      110-g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips' premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips' premium soleplate

      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale tablets and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double Active Calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220–240 V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360­-degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        2 m

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 g/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 110 gr/min

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

