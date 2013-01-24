Home
    Saeco Milk frother

    HD7019/10
    Saeco
    Perfect Espresso and Milk experience
      Saeco Milk frother

      HD7019/10
      Perfect Espresso and Milk experience

      The Saeco milk frother HD7019/10 creates the best milk foam you can wish for - both hot and cold. The perfect companion for all your coffee recipes, the fully automatic milk frother is extremely easy to use - and clean!

      Saeco Milk frother

      Perfect Espresso and Milk experience

      The Saeco milk frother HD7019/10 creates the best milk foam you can wish for - both hot and cold. The perfect companion for all your coffee recipes, the fully automatic milk frother is extremely easy to use - and clean!

      Milk frother

      Perfect Espresso and Milk experience

      Milk frother for heating and stirring

      • Stainless Steel
      • prepares hot and cold froth
      Combined heating and whisking mechanism

      Combined heating and whisking mechanism

      The exceptional quality of the milk foam is created by simultaneous heating and high-speed whisking.

      Two temperature settings

      Two temperature settings

      The Saeco milk frother offers two buttons: one for hot milk froth and one for cold milk froth. This means you can easily prepare the milk froth you need, be it for your favourite coffee drink, a delicious dessert or any other recipe.

      Double non-stick coating

      Double non-stick coating

      The anti-stick inner coating and unique frothing mechanism make your Saeco milk frother easy to clean after use.

      360° Base

      360° Base

      The cordless 360 degree pirouette base of your Saeco milk frother makes for easy lifting and placing.

      Non-drip spout

      Non-drip spout

      The specially designed spout makes it easy to pour the milk froth without dripping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        Brushed Stainless Steel

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        22.0 x 16.8 x 16.5  cm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        18.5 x 12.5 x 21.0  cm

      • General specifications

        360-degree base
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        0.16  l
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Power
        500–600  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

