Perfect Espresso and Milk experience
The Saeco milk frother HD7019/10 creates the best milk foam you can wish for - both hot and cold. The perfect companion for all your coffee recipes, the fully automatic milk frother is extremely easy to use - and clean!
The exceptional quality of the milk foam is created by simultaneous heating and high-speed whisking.
The Saeco milk frother offers two buttons: one for hot milk froth and one for cold milk froth. This means you can easily prepare the milk froth you need, be it for your favourite coffee drink, a delicious dessert or any other recipe.
The anti-stick inner coating and unique frothing mechanism make your Saeco milk frother easy to clean after use.
The cordless 360 degree pirouette base of your Saeco milk frother makes for easy lifting and placing.
The specially designed spout makes it easy to pour the milk froth without dripping.
Design and finishing
Dimensions
General specifications
