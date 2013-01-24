Choice of 4 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds

At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or the selected radio station. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are four sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, cows from the alps, a cuckoo sound and relaxing yoga music. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake up process even more pleasant, ensuring you're never rudely awakened.