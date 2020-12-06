Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Wisp

    Tube & Elbow Assembly

    HH1008/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Connects to the front of the mask Connects to the front of the mask Connects to the front of the mask
      -{discount-value}

      Wisp Tube & Elbow Assembly

      HH1008/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Connects to the front of the mask

      Connect the Wisp tubing and elbow swivel to the front of the mask. You may also slide the mask tubing through the headgear crown loop before pulling on the headgear See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Wisp Tube & Elbow Assembly

      Connects to the front of the mask

      Connect the Wisp tubing and elbow swivel to the front of the mask. You may also slide the mask tubing through the headgear crown loop before pulling on the headgear See all benefits

      Connects to the front of the mask

      Connect the Wisp tubing and elbow swivel to the front of the mask. You may also slide the mask tubing through the headgear crown loop before pulling on the headgear See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Wisp Tube & Elbow Assembly

      Connects to the front of the mask

      Connect the Wisp tubing and elbow swivel to the front of the mask. You may also slide the mask tubing through the headgear crown loop before pulling on the headgear See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wisp

        Wisp

        Tube & Elbow Assembly

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Connects to the front of the mask

        • Standard

        Rotating elbow

        360° rotating elbow features a quick release design with quiet exhalation

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Quick release
          360° rotating elbow

        • Specifications

          Tubing material
          Thermoplastic polyester elastomer
          Elbow/Swivel material:
          Polycarbonate

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item