    Wisp

    Nasal Mask - Fit Pack (S/M, L, XL)

    Performance has a new style.
      Wisp Nasal Mask - Fit Pack (S/M, L, XL)

HH1024/00

      Performance has a new style.

      Wisp's clever auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for a superior seal and a great night's sleep.

      Performance has a new style.

      Wisp’s clever auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for a superior seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits

      Performance has a new style.

      Wisp’s clever auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for a superior seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits

      Performance has a new style.

      Wisp’s clever auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for a superior seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits

        Performance has a new style.

        • 3 cushions (S/M, L, XL)
        • With fabric frame
        • w/headgear
        Read, watch TV, or wear glasses

        Read, watch TV, or wear glasses

        Wisp’s sleek design eliminates the need for a forehead pad, offering you a better field of vision.

        Wisp comfortably fits more than 98% of users*

        Wisp comfortably fits more than 98% of users*

        The ‘tip-of-the-nose’ cushion is designed to sit below your nose bridge, making minimal contact with your face while creating a superior seal. * Confirmation via the anthropometric database

        Provides for quick and easy fitting and adjustment.

        Provides for quick and easy fitting and adjustment.

        The design and headgear clips make it easier to use and clean.

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. The magnetic clips in this mask should be kept at least 2 in. (50mm) away from any active medical device with special attention to implanted devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and cochlear implants. Read in-pack IFU's for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Warning: Magnetic interference

          Beware with pacemekers
          Read IFU's before use.

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Compact
          Easy fitting and adjustment
          Comfort
          Elastic crown strap
          Patented design
          Tip-of the nose cushion design
          Quiet exhalation
          360 degree rotating elbow

        • Specifications

          Sound pressure level
          19 dBA
          N° of parts
          Six
          Cushion material
          Silicone/polycarbonate
          Headgear material
          UBL/Urethane foam/nylon/Lycra/nylon thermoplastic
          Tubing material
          Thermoplastic polyester elastomer
          Frame material
          Nylon/Spandex/Urethane foam
          Swivel material
          Silicone / Polycarbonate
          Cleaning instructions: mask
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thorougly, air dry
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry
          Elbow/Swivel material:
          Polycarbonate
          Operating pressures
          4 -20 cmH2O
          Headgear clips material
          Acetal copolymer

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients <gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

              • The purchase of this medical device does not give the right to obligatory Social Security reimbursement
              • Confirmation via the anthropometric database