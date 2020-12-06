Home
    DreamWear

    Frame (L)

    HH1118/00
    Like wearing nothing at all.*
      DreamWear Frame (L)

      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear, you can sleep how you want.

        DreamWear

        DreamWear

        Frame (L)

        Like wearing nothing at all.*

        • Replacement Part
        • Large Frame
        Easy to use, choose one of the three frame size that fits you best. All the frame sizes fit all the cushion sizes.

        The soft, flexible frame is comfortable to wear at night. Users have stated it feels like wearing nothing at all.*

        By moving the tube location to the top of the head, DreamWear offers more freedom of movement during the night. Users stated they didn’t need to choose a sleep position when wearing DreamWear.*

        Technical Specifications

        • Innovative design

          Comfort and performance
          Soft fabric straps

        • Product details

          Materials
          • Polycarbonate
          • Silicone
          Warranty
          90 days

        • Cleaning: Frame

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, air dry¹

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

            • * Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus; based on 10 days of use.
            • *2017 Philips User Preference Questionnaire
            • ¹Please refer to Instructions For Use for more detailed cleaning instructions.