Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    DreamWear

    Full Face Mask - Fit Pack (S,M,MW, L)

    HH1141/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Like wearing nothing at all.* Like wearing nothing at all.* Like wearing nothing at all.*
      -{discount-value}

      DreamWear Full Face Mask - Fit Pack (S,M,MW, L)

      HH1141/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      DreamWear Full Face Mask - Fit Pack (S,M,MW, L)

      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      DreamWear Full Face Mask - Fit Pack (S,M,MW, L)

      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all full-face

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        DreamWear

        DreamWear

        Full Face Mask - Fit Pack (S,M,MW, L)

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Like wearing nothing at all.*

        • Full Face Pack
        • Medium frame
        • and 4 cushion sizes
        Freedom of movement

        Freedom of movement

        By moving the tube location to the top of the head, DreamWear Full Face offers more freedom of movement during the night. Users stated they didn't need to choose a sleeping position when wearing DreamWear Full Face.*

        Under the nose full face cushion

        Under the nose full face cushion

        The under the nose innovative design of the cushion means no more red marks, discomfort, and irritation on the nose bridge.**

        Open design offers a wide field of vision

        Open design offers a wide field of vision

        Open design makes it easy to wear glasses, read, watch TV, and use a computer or tablet before falling asleep.**

        Soft, flexible frame

        Soft, flexible frame

        The soft, flexible frame is comfortable to wear at night. Users have stated it feels like wearing nothing at all.*

        A modular design for more options

        A modular design for more options

        The modular design allows users to choose the cushion that works best for them, all on one frame.

        Easy to use

        Easy to use

        Only a few parts for easy assembly, dissembly and cleaning.

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. The magnetic clips in this mask should be kept at least 2 in. (50mm) away from any active medical device with special attention to implanted devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and cochlear implants. Read in-pack IFU's for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Warning: Magnetic interference

          Beware with pacemekers
          Read IFU's before use.

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients <gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

        • Product details

          Materials
          • Nylon
          • Polyurethane foam
          • Polycarbonate
          • Polyester
          • Silicone
          • Spandex
          Warranty
          90 days
          Operating pressure
          4 to 30 cmH20
          Sound level
          17 dBA
          Number of parts
          7

        • Cleaning: Headgear, tubing

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry¹

        • Cleaning: Mask

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, air dry¹

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • * Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus; based on 10 days of use.
              • ** Design claim - the design of the mask is such that it does not contact the nasal brdige.
              • ¹Please refer to Instructions For Use for more detailed cleaning instructions.
              • The scope of supply includes a standard mask frame (size M) and four cushions for all sizes (S, M, MW, L). The sleep therapy device is not included.
              • The costs of DreamWear are private and are usually not reimbursed by the statutory health insurance.