Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For use with Compressor systems
The reusable air supply tubing is designed for use with the SideStream and SideStream Plus reusable nebulizers* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For use with Compressor systems
The reusable air supply tubing is designed for use with the SideStream and SideStream Plus reusable nebulizers* See all benefits
For use with Compressor systems
The reusable air supply tubing is designed for use with the SideStream and SideStream Plus reusable nebulizers* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For use with Compressor systems
The reusable air supply tubing is designed for use with the SideStream and SideStream Plus reusable nebulizers* See all benefits
Tubing
Philips shop price
Total: