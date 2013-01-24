Home
    SideStream Reusable and SideStream Plus

    Tubing

    HH1475
    For use with Compressor systems
      SideStream Reusable and SideStream Plus Tubing

      HH1475
      For use with Compressor systems

      The reusable air supply tubing is designed for use with the SideStream and SideStream Plus reusable nebulizers* See all benefits

        For use with Compressor systems

        • Use with SideStream Reusable
        • Use with SideStream Plus
        • Replace after 1 year
        Lasts for 12 months

        Lasts for 12 months

        Duratube is made from a durable material which stays attached to your Philips compressor when in use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Maintenance

          Replace
          After 1 year

