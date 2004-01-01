Search terms

    Straightener

    HP4625/00
      -{discount-value}

      Straightener

      HP4625/00

      Salon looks wherever you go

      This straightener provides salon-straight results for women on the go. The SalonStraight Want2Move is foldable and takes just 30 seconds to heat up, so you can start styling straight away, wherever you are. Includes heat-resistant travel pouch.

      Straightener

      Salon looks wherever you go

      This straightener provides salon-straight results for women on the go. The SalonStraight Want2Move is foldable and takes just 30 seconds to heat up, so you can start styling straight away, wherever you are. Includes heat-resistant travel pouch.

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        180°C temperature for beautiful results

        180°C temperature for beautiful results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hairdryer that will pack easily into even the smallest spaces and that you can take virtually anywhere.

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact and ergonomic, this styler benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a styler that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

        No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Handy pocket mirror

        Check if your hair is still perfectly styled anytime.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          7
          Quantity
          280
          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800 mm
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          5

        • Technical specifications

          Colour/finishing
          Yes
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          ~100-240 V
          Material housing styler
          PET
          Wattage styler
          17 V
          DC frequency (styler)
          50/60 Hz

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Dimensions
          466 (L) x 313 (W) x 258 (H) mm
          Weight
          5100 g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          300 (L) x 45 (W) x 50 (H) mm
          F-box dimensions
          225 (200) (L) x 70 (62) (W) x 240 (H) mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          400 g
          F-box volume
          3490 cm³
          F-box weight (including product)
          590 g

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage facial shaver
          1.5 DC V
          Wattage facial shaver
          0.45 W

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          EAN F-box
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-625-00

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

