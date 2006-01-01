Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    SalonCurl Pro

    Curling iron

    HP4654/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Professional volume and curls Professional volume and curls Professional volume and curls
      -{discount-value}

      SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

      HP4654/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Professional volume and curls

      The SalonCurl Pro is a truly professional curler that helps create long-lasting volume and curls quickly and effectively. It also gives your hair maximum protection thanks to the ceramic coating and even heat distribution element. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

      Professional volume and curls

      The SalonCurl Pro is a truly professional curler that helps create long-lasting volume and curls quickly and effectively. It also gives your hair maximum protection thanks to the ceramic coating and even heat distribution element. See all benefits

      Professional volume and curls

      The SalonCurl Pro is a truly professional curler that helps create long-lasting volume and curls quickly and effectively. It also gives your hair maximum protection thanks to the ceramic coating and even heat distribution element. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

      Professional volume and curls

      The SalonCurl Pro is a truly professional curler that helps create long-lasting volume and curls quickly and effectively. It also gives your hair maximum protection thanks to the ceramic coating and even heat distribution element. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Curlers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SalonCurl Pro

        SalonCurl Pro

        Curling iron

        Total:

        Professional volume and curls

        SalonCurl Pro

        • 32 mm tong
        • Ceramic
        Ceramic coating gives non-stick and even heat

        Ceramic coating gives non-stick and even heat

        Ceramic coating has non-stick properties on your hair and distributes the heat evenly.

        Swivel cord prevents the cord from tangling

        Swivel cord prevents the cord from tangling

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        9 digitally adjustable heat settings for each type of curl

        There are 9 heat settings, which are adjustable between 100°C and 180°C to accommodate all hair types and both firm and loose curls.

        To create big curls and to add volume to your style

        to create big curls and to add volume to your style.

        Heats up to 100°C in just 30 seconds

        Heats up to 100°C in just 30 seconds, to get you started quickly.

        Indicates when the set temperature has been reached

        Colour of light changes to green when the set temperature has been reached.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          2.2 m
          Heating time
          30 s
          Voltage
          110-240 V
          Maximum temperature
          180 °C
          Wattage
          38 (180 MAX) W

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.