    Professional straight, shiny results
      Straightener

      HP4668/07
      Professional straight, shiny results

      Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 210°C. This, combined with ultra-smooth curved Ceramic Jade plates, gives you the freedom to create long-lasting straight styles or fashionable flicks and curls. See all benefits

        Professional straight, shiny results

        ProCeramic Jade

        • 210°C
        • Straight and Curl
        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Ready-to-use indicator

        Ready-to-use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Rounded edges for perfect curls and beautiful waves

        Ceramic plates with gentle rounded edges make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the rounded edge, and simply pull the straightener down as you normally do.

        Ceramic Jade plates for ultra-shine and protection

        The super-smooth Ceramic Jade plates combined with the professional styling temperature closes the cuticles of the hair, locking in nutrients for maximum shine and protection.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Salon length 3 m power cord for maximum flexibility

        The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          3  m
          Maximum temperature
          210  °C

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          For fragile hair
          Yes
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Thick

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

