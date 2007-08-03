Search terms
Professional straight, shiny results
Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 210°C. This, combined with ultra-smooth curved Ceramic Jade plates, gives you the freedom to create long-lasting straight styles or fashionable flicks and curls. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Straightener
Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Ceramic plates with gentle rounded edges make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the rounded edge, and simply pull the straightener down as you normally do.
The super-smooth Ceramic Jade plates combined with the professional styling temperature closes the cuticles of the hair, locking in nutrients for maximum shine and protection.
This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.
The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.
Technical specifications
Serviceability
Hair type