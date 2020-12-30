Search terms

    Multi-Styler

    HP4680/00
    • Make your hair dreams come true Make your hair dreams come true Make your hair dreams come true
      It's a girl's world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way. See all benefits

      Make your hair dreams come true

      It's a girl's world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way. See all benefits

        Multi-Styler

        Multi-Styler

        • 5 attachments
        Crimper for added texture

        This attachment gives your hair a great funky texture.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Ready-to-use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

        On/off indication light

        Straightener attachment to create beautiful sleek hair

        The Ceramic plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

        Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

        Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

        Large curling tong for big curls

        If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachment with a large sized diameter.

        Five different attachments for unlimited creativity

        With five different attachments you can make five different hairstyles.

        Triangle tong for fantasy twist

        With this original tong shape you can be creative and make fantastic shapes and twists.

        Included: hairclips for easy styling

        Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Travel pouch included

        This hairdryer comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling or for easy storage. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and accessories and help protect it from damage.

        Handy pocket mirror

        Check if your hair is still perfectly styled anytime.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box dimensions
          485 x 270 x 245 mm
          A-box weight
          7.6 g

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          230 x 220 x 60 mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          0.88 g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Technical specifications

          Colour/finishing
          Transparent cerise pink with rouge pink
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Power
          max. 16 W
          Voltage
          220-230 V
          Material housing styler
          PC

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          730 g

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

