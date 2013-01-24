Home
    SalonCurl Pro

    Curling iron

    HP4683/00
    Overall Rating
      -{discount-value}

      SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

      HP4683/00
      Overall Rating

      Perfect bouncy curls and waves

      The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25 mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you've styled, simply set and go. See all benefits

        Perfect bouncy curls and waves

        SalonCurl Pro

        • 2.5 cm (1")
        Protective ceramic coating

        Protective ceramic coating

        Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Instant heat: ready to use within 15 seconds

        Instant heat: ready to use within 15 seconds

        No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        25 mm tong for beautiful curls and waves

        If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 25 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Key lock for ease of use

        This enables you to lock the styler on your chosen temperature, so accidental switching is a thing of the past!

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Wattage
          50  W
          Cord length
          2.5  m

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

