Perfect bouncy curls and waves
The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25 mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you've styled, simply set and go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Perfect bouncy curls and waves
The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25 mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you've styled, simply set and go. See all benefits
Curling iron
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion
If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 25 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.
This enables you to lock the styler on your chosen temperature, so accidental switching is a thing of the past!
Technical specifications
Serviceability