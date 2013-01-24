Home
    SalonCompact Hairdryer

    HP4823
    • Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair
      SalonCompact Hairdryer

      HP4823

      Easy care for your hair

      Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful but won't take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000 w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer.

      SalonCompact Hairdryer

      Easy care for your hair

      Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful but won't take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000 w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer.

      SalonCompact Hairdryer

        SalonCompact

        SalonCompact

        Hairdryer

        Easy care for your hair

        SalonCompact

        • 1000 W
        1000 W for beautiful results

        1000 W for beautiful results

        This 1000 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-ups or to finish a style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

        Two flexible settings for careful drying

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          110 x 180 x 65  mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          297  g
          F-box dimensions
          127 x 89 x 239  mm
          F-box volume
          2702  cm³
          F-box weight (including product)
          377  g

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 V  V
          Power
          1000  W
          Material housing
          ABS
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          Dahlia

        • Pallet

          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800 x 1922  mm
          Pallet quantity
          336  pcs
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          4
          Number of layers
          7

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          A-box dimensions
          550 x 267 x 254  mm
          A-box volume
          27300  cm³
          A-box weight
          4874  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          12

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-823-00
          EAN F-box
          8710103203988
          EAN A-box
          8710103203995
          Country of origin
          China

