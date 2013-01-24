  • 2 year warranty

    SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

    HP4897
      -{discount-value}

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100 W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

      The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100 W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

        SalonPro

        • 2100 W
        • IonBoost
        Cool shot sets your style

        Cool shot sets your style

        For fixing the style you created with a shot of cool air for long-lasting results.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Nine flexible speed and temperature settings for maximum control

        Nine flexible speed and temperature settings for maximum control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Nine different settings ensure maximum control for precise and tailored styling.

        Powerful 2100 Watt motor

        The combination of heat and superior airflow brings you the quickest way to dry your hair.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 AC  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Wattage
          2100  W

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          7
          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800  mm
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          3
          Quantity
          126

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6
          A-box dimensions
          632 x 375 x 257  mm
          A-box volume
          60909  cm³
          A-box weight
          8030  g

        • Weight and dimensions

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          284 x 85 x 235  mm
          F-box dimensions
          310 (w) x 120 (d) x 240 (h)  mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          853  g
          F-box volume
          8928  cm³
          F-box weight (including product)
          1180  g

