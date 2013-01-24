Home
    Double Contour

    Ladyshave

    HP6345/00
      Double Contour Ladyshave

      HP6345/00
      Ladyshave Double Contour

      This innovative double foil shave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin head makes light work of even the toughest hairs. The gentle 24K gold shaving foil prevents irritations of extra sensitive areas. See all benefits

      Double Contour Ladyshave

      Ladyshave Double Contour

      Ladyshave Double Contour

      Double Contour Ladyshave

      Ladyshave Double Contour

        Double Contour

        Double Contour

        Ladyshave

        Ladyshave Double Contour

        For a fast and close shave

        • Wet and dry
        • for sensitive skin

        Takes care of longer hairs

        An integrated pop-up trimmer takes care of longer hairs.

        Can be used wet or dry

        Rechargeable - 20 minutes of shaving time.

        Floating shaving head follows your body curves

        Adjusts to every curve of your body without running the risk of cuts and nicks

        Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

        Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimise irritation and allergic reactions on your skin

        Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

        Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Double foil shaving head
          Yes
          Washable shaving head
          Yes
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Charging stand
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Bikini trim attachments
          Yes
          Easy starter cap
          Yes
          Luxury pouch
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8846 345 00000
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          (EU): 12 (GB): 15
          Number of layers
          10
          Pallet quantity
          (EU): 720 / (GB): 900  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          100 x 80  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          100 x 120  cm

        • Technical data

          Colour(s)
          Gold front panel with white body part
          Housing material
          ABS BASF GP22
          Material foil
          Nickel with golden plating
          Motor
          DC Motor, FF-180SH-3825  V
          Number of cutter teeth
          39
          Number of guard teeth
          43
          Number of lamella
          24 and 30
          Power source
          Rechargeable battery
          Shaving foil
          2
          Voltage
          1.2 V DC
          Weight Ladyshave
          127  g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Dimensions
          395 x 200 x 190  mm
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs
          Weight
          2718  g

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          170.5 x 62.5 x 190  mm
          Weight
          402  g

