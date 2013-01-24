Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Ladyshave Double Contour
This innovative double foil shave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin head makes light work of even the toughest hairs. The gentle 24K gold shaving foil prevents irritations of extra sensitive areas. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ladyshave Double Contour
This innovative double foil shave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin head makes light work of even the toughest hairs. The gentle 24K gold shaving foil prevents irritations of extra sensitive areas. See all benefits
Ladyshave Double Contour
This innovative double foil shave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin head makes light work of even the toughest hairs. The gentle 24K gold shaving foil prevents irritations of extra sensitive areas. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ladyshave Double Contour
This innovative double foil shave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin head makes light work of even the toughest hairs. The gentle 24K gold shaving foil prevents irritations of extra sensitive areas. See all benefits
Ladyshave
Philips shop price
Total:
An integrated pop-up trimmer takes care of longer hairs.
Rechargeable - 20 minutes of shaving time.
Adjusts to every curve of your body without running the risk of cuts and nicks
Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimise irritation and allergic reactions on your skin
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Features
Accessories
Logistic data
Technical data
Weight and dimensions A-box
Weight and dimensions F-box