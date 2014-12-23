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Discontinued

HP8320/00 Essential Care ion

HP8320/00

4.6

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

23/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

beutiful product

I purchased it 10 days ago. it working fine. heats up quickly, it has two heat temperature options and I can lock it when I am not using it which is a great feature. loving this straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8320/03 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8320/03 Straightener

21/12/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Geweldig product

Een geweldige stijltang die precies doet wat hij hoort te doen. De stijltang wordt heet genoeg om goed te stijlen, ziet er goed uit, is handig in gebruik en geeft extra bescherming voor het haar. Je merkt meteen dat het minder slecht is voor je haar dan andere stijltangen zonder ionenconditioner, echt super.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion

15/12/2013

España

España

manejable,magnífica relación calidad-precio

Plancha muy manejable por su poco peso y su cable giratorio.Mientras te peinas,suelta iones que evitan el encrespamiento y dan brillo.Ideal también para hacer ondas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion

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