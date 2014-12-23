2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
UDani
23/12/2014
United Kingdom
beutiful product
I purchased it 10 days ago. it working fine. heats up quickly, it has two heat temperature options and I can lock it when I am not using it which is a great feature. loving this straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/03 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/03 Straightener
JuliaSnijkers
21/12/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Geweldig product
Een geweldige stijltang die precies doet wat hij hoort te doen. De stijltang wordt heet genoeg om goed te stijlen, ziet er goed uit, is handig in gebruik en geeft extra bescherming voor het haar. Je merkt meteen dat het minder slecht is voor je haar dan andere stijltangen zonder ionenconditioner, echt super.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion
myriamab
15/12/2013
España
manejable,magnífica relación calidad-precio
Plancha muy manejable por su poco peso y su cable giratorio.Mientras te peinas,suelta iones que evitan el encrespamiento y dan brillo.Ideal también para hacer ondas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion