Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Straightener

    HP8341/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Naturally straight and shiny Naturally straight and shiny Naturally straight and shiny
      -{discount-value}

      Straightener

      HP8341/00

      Naturally straight and shiny

      Straighten your hair with care. The ceramic plates and ionic conditioning create a naturally straight and shiny finish.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Straightener

      Naturally straight and shiny

      Straighten your hair with care. The ceramic plates and ionic conditioning create a naturally straight and shiny finish.

      Naturally straight and shiny

      Straighten your hair with care. The ceramic plates and ionic conditioning create a naturally straight and shiny finish.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Straightener

      Naturally straight and shiny

      Straighten your hair with care. The ceramic plates and ionic conditioning create a naturally straight and shiny finish.

      Similar products

      See all straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Straightener

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Naturally straight and shiny

        SalonStraight Ceramic Hair Straightener

        • SalonStraight
        • Ceramic
        230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hair types

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        2 m cord for ease of use

        2 m cord for ease of use

        The long cord gives you maximum flexibility.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

        Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

        Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

        Including glamorous pouch for easy storage

        Including glamorous pouch for easy storage

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Heating time
          30 s
          Heater type
          PTC
          Maximum temperature
          230  °C

        • Features

          Ready for use indicator
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Straight
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          • Short

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount