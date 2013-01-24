Integrated HDMI Hub connects devices to the TV conveniently

The HDMI Hub gives you the ease of connecting all your devices to the TV without too many wires. It provides you the convenience of enjoying the best possible sound quality while watching different content on your flat TV. You can connect all your HDMI devices directly into the home theatre system's HDMI hub and using only one cable to connect to your flat TV. With this setup, you can easily enjoy your movies or TV programmes in HD picture and sound and not have to deal with messy wires!