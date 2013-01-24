  • 2 year warranty

    DVD home theatre system

    HTS3011/98
      DVD Video

      DVD home theatre system

      HTS3011/98

      Simply sounds great

      Relax and immerse yourself in movies in your very own living room. Enjoy high quality multi-channel surround sound, along with Karaoke Scoring and playback from practically any type of disc.

      DVD home theatre system

      DVD home theatre system

        • Karaoke scoring
        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files such as movies, trailers and music videos on media, e.g. CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra merges DivX playback with great features including integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp, natural images

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp, natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.

        Karaoke scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Karaoke scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Play virtually any media format you want - whether it is DivX, MP3, WMA or JPEG. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system - in the comfort of your living room.

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Play virtually any disc you want - whether they are CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

        Easy-fit™ connectors with colour-coding for a simple setup

        Easy-fit™ connectors with colour-coding for a simple setup

        Colour-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution for connecting the speakers and subwoofer to the centre unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors into the matching coloured interface at the rear of the centre unit.

        Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

        Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

        Built-in FM tuner

        Built-in FM tuner

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12-bit, 108 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Sound

          Total Power (RMS)
          200  W
          Output power (RMS)
          4 x 25W + 2 x 50W
          D/A converter
          24-bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          180 - 18000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >60 dB
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • Stereo
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Night Mode
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Gaming
          • Lounge
          • Rock
          • Sports

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Compression formats
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG4
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • Audio CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • CD-R/RW
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom
          • Slideshow with music playback

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          No. of pre-set Audio Channels
          40

        • Connectivity

          Rear Connections
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • FM Antenna
          • AUX in
          • Easy-Fit speaker connectors
          • Component Video output
          • AM/MW Antenna
          Front/Side connections
          Microphone input 3.5 mm jack

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W
          Power consumption
          40  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full-range woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20,000  Hz
          Centre Speaker
          Magnetically shielded
          Centre speaker drivers
          3" full-range woofer
          Centre speaker impedance
          8  ohm
          Centre freq range
          150-20,000  Hz
          Subwoofer driver
          6.5" high-efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer impedance
          8  ohm
          Subwoofer freq range
          45–150  Hz

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • CVBS video cable
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • User Manual
          • Quick start guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set Height
          55  mm
          Set Depth
          332  mm
          Set weight
          2.58  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          100  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          95.5  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          83.5  mm
          Surround Speaker Weight
          0.47  kg
          Centre Speaker Width
          100  mm
          Centre Speaker Height
          95.5  mm
          Centre Speaker Depth
          83.5  mm
          Centre Speaker Weight
          0.52  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          131  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          315.5  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          386  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.6  kg
          Packaging Width
          570  mm
          Packaging Height
          310  mm
          Packaging Depth
          392  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          10.4  kg

        • Outer Box

          Gross weight
          10.12  kg
          Height
          30.7  cm
          Length
          56.2  cm
          Net weight
          8.62  kg
          Tare weight
          1.5  kg
          Width
          39.4  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          39.4  cm
          Gross weight
          10.12  kg
          Height
          30.7  cm
          Net weight
          8.62  kg
          Tare weight
          1.5  kg
          Width
          56.2  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          0  cm
          Depth
          0  cm
          Height
          0  cm
          Weight
          0  kg
          Width
          0  cm

