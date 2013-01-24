Shopping cart

  • 2 year warranty

        Blow yourself away!

        And enjoy HDMI 1080i

        HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

        HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

        HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analogue signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backwards-compatible with DVI (Digital Video Interface).

        MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

        MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

        MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphone jack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favourite music from your portable MP3 player.

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files such as movies, trailers and music videos on media, e.g. CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra merges DivX playback with great features including integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        Karaoke scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Karaoke scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Play virtually any disc you want - whether they are CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Play virtually any media format you want - whether it is DivX, MP3, WMA or JPEG. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system - in the comfort of your living room.

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp, natural images

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp, natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.

        Floor standing speakers for freedom of placement

        Floor standing speakers for freedom of placement

        USB Direct plays photos and music from USB flash drives

        Simply plug your device into the USB port on your Philips DVD system. Your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12-bit, 108 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i)
          • Progressive scan

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          4 x 125 W, 2 x 250 W
          Total Power (RMS)
          1000  W
          D/A converter
          24-bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          180-14000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >65 dB
          Sound System
          • DTS
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • Stereo
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Night Mode
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Cartoon
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Gaming
          • Jazz
          • Lounge
          • MTV
          • News
          • Party
          • RnB
          • Rock
          • Sports

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          Playback Media
          • DVD-Video
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • Audio CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom
          • Flip photos
          • Slideshow with music playback

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          No. of pre-set Audio Channels
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW
          • AM

        • Connectivity

          Front/Side connections
          • USB
          • Microphone input 3.5 mm jack
          • MP3 Line-in
          Rear Connections
          • HDMI output
          • Component Video output
          • S-Video out
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial in 2 x
          • AUX in
          • TV in (audio, cinch)
          • FM Antenna
          • AM/MW Antenna
          • Easy-Fit speaker connectors

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite Speaker
          4 Floor standing pillars
          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full-range woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          6  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20,000  Hz
          Centre Speaker
          • Magnetically shielded
          • 3-way
          Centre speaker drivers
          • 1 x 2" tweeter
          • 2 x 2.5" woofers
          Centre freq range
          150-20,000  Hz
          Centre speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Subwoofer driver
          8" high-efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          40-150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          8  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • CVBS video cable
          • MP3 Line-in cable
          • FM antenna
          • AM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          435  mm
          Set Height
          55  mm
          Set Depth
          310  mm
          Set weight
          4.04  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          95  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          1184  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          73.5  mm
          Surround Speaker Weight
          3.6  kg
          Centre Speaker Width
          435  mm
          Centre Speaker Height
          93.5  mm
          Centre Speaker Depth
          67  mm
          Centre Speaker Weight
          1.45  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          159.5  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          355.5  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          370  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          4.78  kg
          Packaging Width
          924  mm
          Packaging Height
          584  mm
          Packaging Depth
          420  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          28.8  kg

