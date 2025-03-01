Search terms
HX6052/87
The brush head for sensitive teeth
Brush away plaque gently yet effectively with this sensitive brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. The brush head makes plaque removal seem effortless while staying gentle on teeth and gums. An exceptional everyday clean.See all benefits
Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind.
With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, this brush head helps you remove up to 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush – even in hard-to-reach areas.
Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure that they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.
We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel-based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.***
All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.
