Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence

    Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9042/17
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Our best plaque removal brush head Our best plaque removal brush head Our best plaque removal brush head
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/17
      Overall Rating / 5

      Our best plaque removal brush head

      Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £29.99

      Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

      Our best plaque removal brush head

      Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes. See all benefits

      Our best plaque removal brush head

      Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £29.99

      Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

      Our best plaque removal brush head

      Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all c3-premium-plaque-defence

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        C3 Premium Plaque Defence

        C3 Premium Plaque Defence

        Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        All of the Philips Sonicare brush heads are now recyclable. Recycle your used dental care products through TerraCycle® and we will create new products with the recycled waste.
        Learn more

        Our best plaque removal brush head

        Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results

        • 2 pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

        You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature*. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Plaque Defence adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 C3 Premium Plaque Defence

        • Design and finishing

          Smart Brush Head Recognition
          Yes
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium soft
          Colour
          White
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean

        • Quality and performance

          Tested
          for optimal usage
          Replacement
          Every 3 months

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes 10 x more plaque*

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *than a DiamondClean brush head
            • **BrushSync™ mode pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount