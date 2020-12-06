Our best plaque removal brush head

Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes. See all benefits