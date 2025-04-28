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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
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  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
  • Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results

Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence2x White sonic toothbrush heads

HX9042/17

4.6
| (390) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results
Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes.
See all benefits
Compatible products
DiamondClean 9000

DiamondClean 9000
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX991W

HX9913/17

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

HX6806/04

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
2-pack sonic electric toothbrushes with accessories

HX684A

HX6851/34

DiamondClean Smart

DiamondClean Smart
Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

HX992B

HX9917/89

DiamondClean Smart 9400

DiamondClean Smart 9400
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX992S

HX9917/90

In-Mouth Trial Unit

In-Mouth Trial Unit
Replacement Brush Heads

HX6481/60

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX680B

HX6800/87

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening
Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

HX962G

HX9636/19

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX684B

HX6850/57

DiamondClean 9000

DiamondClean 9000
Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories - Pink

HX991P

HX9911/53

Replace every 3 months for optimal results

Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results

  • Up to 10x more plaque removal*

  • Up to 100% whiter teeth*

  • Medium soft Bristle

  • Compatible with all Sonicare handles except Philips One and Kids

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Plaque Defence adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature*. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

390

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

28/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great toothbrush heada

These were replacements for my Phillips electric toothbrush, they last a really long time meaning great value for money. I certainly feel the difference since I’ve started to use this toothbrush and my teeth are cleaner and less stained. Highly recommended.

Pros

Fantastic performance

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads

20/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superior clean brush heads

These brush heads are great. I tested these in place of my usual brush heads and I could definitely see and feel a difference. The power tip really gets into those hard to reach areas whilst still being soft enough on the gums

Pros

Quality, power tip, easy to use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads

18/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best Brush Head I’ve Ever Used – Worth the Upgrade

I’ve been using Sonicare toothbrushes for years, but switching to the C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head made a noticeable difference almost immediately. My teeth feel cleaner, smoother, and fresher after every brush – like that just-left-the-dentist feeling. The bristles are firm but not harsh, and they contour really well to my gum line and the hard-to-reach areas in the back. I also love the way it adapts to pressure – it feels like it’s doing the work for me without being abrasive. What really impressed me is how much plaque it removes compared to the standard heads. After just a few days, my mouth felt significantly cleaner, and even my dental hygienist noticed the improvement at my last visit. It’s a bit pricier than the basic heads, but honestly, the performance and results make it 100% worth it. If you care about your oral health and want to take your brushing to the next level, this is the way to go. Highly recommend!

Pros

Great plaque removal, colour coordinated, excellent reach

Cons

Little more expensive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. than a DiamondClean brush head

  3. BrushSync™ mode pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles