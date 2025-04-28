2 year warranty
HX991W
HX9913/17
HX6806/04
HX684A
HX6851/34
HX992B
HX9917/89
HX992S
HX9917/90
HX6481/60
HX680B
HX6800/87
HX962G
HX9636/19
HX684B
HX6850/57
HX991P
HX9911/53
Up to 10x more plaque removal*
Up to 100% whiter teeth*
Medium soft Bristle
Compatible with all Sonicare handles except Philips One and Kids
Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Plaque Defence adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.
You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature*. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.
4.6
of 5
390
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Muzyk
28/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great toothbrush heada
These were replacements for my Phillips electric toothbrush, they last a really long time meaning great value for money. I certainly feel the difference since I’ve started to use this toothbrush and my teeth are cleaner and less stained. Highly recommended.
Pros
Fantastic performance
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads
Melsox78
20/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Superior clean brush heads
These brush heads are great. I tested these in place of my usual brush heads and I could definitely see and feel a difference. The power tip really gets into those hard to reach areas whilst still being soft enough on the gums
Pros
Quality, power tip, easy to use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads
stugee
18/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Best Brush Head I’ve Ever Used – Worth the Upgrade
I’ve been using Sonicare toothbrushes for years, but switching to the C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head made a noticeable difference almost immediately. My teeth feel cleaner, smoother, and fresher after every brush – like that just-left-the-dentist feeling. The bristles are firm but not harsh, and they contour really well to my gum line and the hard-to-reach areas in the back. I also love the way it adapts to pressure – it feels like it’s doing the work for me without being abrasive. What really impressed me is how much plaque it removes compared to the standard heads. After just a few days, my mouth felt significantly cleaner, and even my dental hygienist noticed the improvement at my last visit. It’s a bit pricier than the basic heads, but honestly, the performance and results make it 100% worth it. If you care about your oral health and want to take your brushing to the next level, this is the way to go. Highly recommend!
Pros
Great plaque removal, colour coordinated, excellent reach
Cons
Little more expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Plaque Defence HX9042/88 2-pack brush heads
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
than a DiamondClean brush head
BrushSync™ mode pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles