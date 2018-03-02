Search terms

    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence

    Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9042/17
    Sonicare
    • Our best plaque removal brush head Our best plaque removal brush head Our best plaque removal brush head
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/17
        All of the Philips Sonicare brush heads are now recyclable. Recycle your used dental care products through TerraCycle® and we will create new products with the recycled waste.

        Our best plaque removal brush head

        Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results

        • 2 pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

        Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Plaque Defence adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

        You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature*. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 C3 Premium Plaque Defence

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium soft
          Colour
          White
          Smart Brush Head Recognition
          Yes
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes 10 x more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
            • *than a DiamondClean brush head
            • **BrushSync™ mode pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles
