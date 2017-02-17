Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9058/33
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    Sonicare
    • Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9058/33
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Healthier gums for a healthier smile

        Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

        Healthier gums for a healthier smile

        Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Healthier gums for a healthier smile

          Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all G3 Premium Gum Care

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            G3 Premium Gum Care

            G3 Premium Gum Care

            Standard sonic toothbrush heads

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Terracycle OHC

            You can now recycle your toothbrush heads at Philips

            Recycle now

            Healthier gums for a healthier smile

            Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

            • 8-pack
            • Standard size
            • Click-on
            • BrushSync mode pairing
            Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

            Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

            With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care's flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line, helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head's curved design, you can be sure of maximised bristle contact.

            Tested to meet your oral health needs

            Tested to meet your oral health needs

            All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

            Click-on design for simple brush head placement

            Click-on design for simple brush head placement

            Your Premium Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

            Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

            Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

            You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with your BrushSync™-enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

            Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

            Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

            Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however you brush, you get an exceptional clean you can see and feel.

            Up to 2 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

            Up to 2 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

            You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Gum Care adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 2x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas.

            Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

            Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

            Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design and finishing

              Smart Brush Head Recognition
              Yes
              Colour
              Black
              Bristle stiffness feel
              Soft
              Reminder bristles
              Blue bristle colour fades away
              Material brush head
              Soft, flexible rubber sides
              Size
              Standard

            • Compatibility

              Brush head system
              Click-on
              Suitable for these models
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 3 Series gum health
              • DiamondClean
              • DiamondClean Smart
              • EasyClean
              • Essence+
              • FlexCare
              • FlexCare Platinum
              • FlexCare Platinum Connected
              • FlexCare+
              • for Kids
              • HealthyWhite
              • HealthyWhite+
              • PowerUp

            • Items included

              Brush heads
              8 G3 Premium Gum Care

            • Quality and performance

              Replacement
              Every 3 months
              Tested
              for optimal usage

            • Health benefits

              Plaque removal
              Removes 10 x more plaque*****
              Gum health
              Up to 7 x healthier gums*

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Awards

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • *in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
                • *than a DiamondClean brush head
                • **in Gum Care Mode vs. a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
                • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles
                • ****than a manual toothbrush

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.