Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care's flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line, helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head's curved design, you can be sure of maximised bristle contact.