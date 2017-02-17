Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Healthier gums for a healthier smile
Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Healthier gums for a healthier smile
Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits
Healthier gums for a healthier smile
Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Healthier gums for a healthier smile
Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Total:
You can now recycle your toothbrush heads at Philips
With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care's flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line, helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head's curved design, you can be sure of maximised bristle contact.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.
Your Premium Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with your BrushSync™-enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.
Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however you brush, you get an exceptional clean you can see and feel.
You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Gum Care adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 2x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Items included
Quality and performance
Health benefits
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.